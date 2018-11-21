

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 33-year-old man, identified as the leader of a Toronto street gang, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man outside of a community basketball tournament in Etobicoke five years ago.

Neeko Mitchell was shot multiple times as he stood outside the North Kipling Community Centre, located in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues, back on Nov. 24, 2013. Mitchell was at the community centre that night to watch his brother play in a basketball tournament known as “Jam Rock 9.”

Surveillance camera footage presented as evidence in a courtroom showed Mitchell and his brother arriving at the community centre on that evening. Mitchell and his brother are seen greeting two men with handshakes before they enter the gym.

The two men, Jermaine Dunkley and Reshane Hayles-Wilson, are then seen having a conversation in the lobby of the community centre with others while Mitchell and his brother were inside the gym. At the time, Hayles-Wilson is seen gesturing toward the gym with his thumb.

Mitchell is then seen walking past Hayles-Wilson and Dunkley to the front door of the community centre. According to the Crown, Mitchell is then confronted by Hayles-Wilson, who is holding a gun. Eight shots were fired at Mitchell and he pronounced dead.

The silent surveillance video, which is less than 10 minutes long, was presented before Hayles-Wilson, 25, was convicted of second-degree murder in Mitchell’s death in June 2018.

Dunkley was then found guilty of first-degree murder in the case on Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Tamara Cherry