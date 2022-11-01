Toronto starts administering flu shots at its six city-run clinics

'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today. Several of the protest organizers, including Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, are facing criminal charges related to their involvement.

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

Unpredictable rolling blackouts are increasing as the Ukraine government scrambles to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. The cuts add another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling with the stress of nearly nine months of war.

  • Vehicle runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street

    A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.

  • Quebec health minister Dubé to hold press conference on ER overflows

    Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the overflow of emergency rooms (ERs) across the province. Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.

  • Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

    Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

