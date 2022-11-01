Toronto starts administering flu shots at its six city-run clinics

Starting Tuesday, Toronto’s six city-run immunization clinics will be offering free flu shots to the general public.

People wanting to get vaccinated against influenza are asked to make an appointment through the TPH Appointment Booking System. Appointments opened for Toronto residents on Oct. 26. So far, 4,000 spots are available, but more will be added weekly throughout the month.

Identification or a health card are not required.

Anyone five years of age or older will be offered both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at their appointment.

Toronto residents six months of age and older can also get the flu shot through their primary care provider starting this month. Those older than two and above are eligible to receive it at one of more than 700 participating pharmacies.

On Oct. 14, Toronto Public Health launched its annual influenza vaccination campaign. People in the highest-risk settings like retirement residences as well as those experiencing homelessness were among the first to be offered the vaccine.

Starting today flu shots are available for all Ontarians. Over 4000 pharmacies are participating. Important to get your flu shot to protect against what is expected to be a severe flu season. #Pharmacists can also administer the COVID vaccine during the same visit. Get protected. — Justin Bates (@justjbates) November 1, 2022

Typical flu symptoms, which can be similar to COVID-19 and other respiratory infections, include the sudden onset of high fever, chills, sore throat, cough and muscle aches. Recovering from the flu usually takes seven to 10 days.

Those most vulnerable to severe effects of the virus include adults aged 65 years old and up, individuals with chronic health conditions, people with neurologic or neurodevelopment conditions, residents of nursing homes and chronic care facilities, children six months to five years of age, pregnant individuals, and Indigenous Peoples.

People should clean their hands often, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands, cover their coughs and sneezes, and wear mask in indoor public settings or crowded places to prevent spreading the virus.

Toronto’s flu vaccine clinics are located at Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall; Crossroads Plaza, 2625 Weston Rd.; East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.; Eglinton Square, 1 Eglinton Square; Metro Hall (Wellington St. Entrance), 214 Wellington St. W.; and Mitchell Field Community Centre. 89 Church Ave.

