Toronto Star owner Nordstar in talks to merge with Postmedia

A security guard stands by the front reception desk at Postmedia's Toronto headquarters on March 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A security guard stands by the front reception desk at Postmedia's Toronto headquarters on March 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton