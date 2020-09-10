TORONTO -- Two people have non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in North York on Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to shots fired in the area of Wilson Avenue and Stadacona Drive, Toronto Police said.

According to police, one victim walked into a nearby restaurant bleeding.

Police said one victim sustained a gunshot wound to their shoulder and was transported to hospital, while the other person had a “graze” to their back from a bullet and was treated on scene.

Toronto Paramedics say a man in his early 20s was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police described a possible suspect vehicle as a red sedan last seen heading northbound on Collinson Boulevard.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on Wilson Avenue are closed at Stadacona Drive as police continue to investigate.