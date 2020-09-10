Advertisement
Toronto shooting victim walked into restaurant bleeding, police say
Toronto police vehicles are seen outside of a North York restaurant after a shooting took place on Sept. 9, 2020.
TORONTO -- Two people have non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in North York on Wednesday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to shots fired in the area of Wilson Avenue and Stadacona Drive, Toronto Police said.
According to police, one victim walked into a nearby restaurant bleeding.
Police said one victim sustained a gunshot wound to their shoulder and was transported to hospital, while the other person had a “graze” to their back from a bullet and was treated on scene.
Toronto Paramedics say a man in his early 20s was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police described a possible suspect vehicle as a red sedan last seen heading northbound on Collinson Boulevard.
Eastbound and westbound lanes on Wilson Avenue are closed at Stadacona Drive as police continue to investigate.