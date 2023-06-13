Toronto school in lockdown with reports of person inside with knife, police say

An Etobicoke high school is in lockdown following reports that a person was inside the school with a knife on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Kipling Collegiate Institute, near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, is in lockdown as of 2:42 p.m., police said in a tweet.

Police say officers are on scene and are currently sweeping the area.

Paramedics are also on scene. They say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Martin Grove Rd and the Westway

2:42 pm

@ Kipling Collegiate Insitute

-inside the school

-school is in lockdown

-unknown injuries

-police on the way#GO1354417

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 13, 2023

Kipling CI is currently in Lockdown due to a police investigation at the school. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) June 13, 2023

This is a developing news story. More information to come.

Emergency officials can been seen at Kipling Collegiate (CP24)