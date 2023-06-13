Toronto school in lockdown with person inside with knife, police say

An Toronto high school is in lockdown following reports that a person is inside the school with a knife, police say.

Kipling Collegiate Institute, near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, is in lockdown as of 2:42 p.m., police said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police officers and paramedics are on their way to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Martin Grove Rd and the Westway

2:42 pm

@ Kipling Collegiate Insitute

-inside the school

-school is in lockdown

-unknown injuries

-police on the way#GO1354417

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 13, 2023

This is a developing news story. More information to come.