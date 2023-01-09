Toronto's UHN hospital network under 'Code Grey' amid digital systems outage
The University Health Network in Toronto said Monday it is currently under a 'Code Grey' as it experiences an outage with its digital systems.
As of 1 p.m., UHN’s website was inaccessible. The patient portal is also down.
“UHN is experiencing outages in our digital systems across our networks,” UHN Spokesperson Gillian Howard told CP24.com in an email. “Our digital team is investigating the issues and will update periodically. Clinical areas are using down time procedures at this time.”
There is no word so far on the cause of the outage or on exactly which systems are affected.
UHN includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.
A Code Grey typically refers to the loss of an essential infrastructure service at a hospital, such as electricity or communications.
The hospital network said that while some of its systems are down, doctors are able to access some medical records using a “down time system.”
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) initiated a Code Grey last month after the hospital was the subject of a ransomware attack by hackers. The hospital lifted the alert last week after it said 80 per cent of its priority systems had been restored.
