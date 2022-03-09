Toronto's top doctor wants city to scrap mask bylaw in concert with province
Toronto’s top doctor is recommending that the city drop its mask bylaw at the same time as the province, allowing the requirement to be lifted for most settings in less than two weeks’ time.
Toronto’s mask bylaw wasn’t supposed to expire until April 8 but in a report that is being considered by city council today, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa recommends that the bylaw be revoked as soon as the province lifts its mandate.
If approved, it will pave the way for the bylaw to be scrapped as of March 21 when the province has said that it will move masking requirements in most settings, with the exception of public transit, long-term care and retirement homes, health-care settings, congregate care settings, shelters and jails.
The province has set April 27 as the date to remove the mask mandate in all remaining settings.
“Toronto is at a dramatically different point in the pandemic compared to when the mask bylaw came into effect. In June 2020, there was limited knowledge of the COVID-19 virus, no access to vaccines, and very few members of the public were immune as a result of an infection,” de Villa wrote.
“The city’s mask bylaw was always intended to be time-limited and was enacted at a time when a city-wide bylaw was required to manage the significant health risks posed by COVID-19 when there was either no vaccine or, later, when the population was only partially vaccinated. Fortunately, given the high rate of vaccine coverage and current epidemiological trends, Toronto can consider removing these regulations in concert with the Government of Ontario.”
The city’s mask bylaw has been in effect since July, 7 2020 and predates the provincial requirement which went into effect later that month.
In her report, de Villa said that lifting the bylaw “does not preclude individuals from wearing a mask” and noted that “Toronto Public Health continues to recommend wearing well-fitted, high-quality masks, particularly in crowded indoor spaces with limited ventilation.”
To that end, she said that she is also recommending that council affirm its supports for residents to choose to wear a mask “even in the absence of regulations requiring mask wearing.”
“The City of Toronto and Toronto Public Health continue to have access to legal tools and other options for responding to COVID-19, if the science and Toronto's local context warrant,” she writes in her report.
While the fate of separate mask bylaws in other jurisdictions within the GTA remains unclear, Peel Regional Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said last week that he was unlikely to recommend the extension of masking bylaws in Mississauga and Brampton that are slated to expire later this month.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.
Attacks hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
A Russian attack severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine said Wednesday, and citizens trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv streamed toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies
A 57-year-old Maryland man who had received a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center said Wednesday.
Gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol says he would show support for Russia again
Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak said on Tuesday he had no regrets after displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event and that he would always stand for peace.
Trudeau calls for recommitment to democracy in face of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Democracy has not been at its best in recent years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an international audience Wednesday as he called for a recommitment to it in the face of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Trudeau also said Zelensky accepted an invitation to address Canada's Parliament.
Polish resort converted to shelter for more than 700 Ukrainian children
A former resort outside of Warsaw, Poland has been converted to a state-run shelter for more than 700 Ukrainian children fleeing Russia's invasion.
Russian losses mount as Ukrainians put up unexpected fight
As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
First wine of defence? Quebec researchers find tannic acid can stop COVID-19 from replicating
Tannic acid can interfere with the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect and replicate in human cells, Quebec scientists have found.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged after allegedly bilking insurance company
A 48-year old St. Thomas, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly defrauded an insurance company out of $65,000.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Search for missing 10-year-old in Mitchell stretches into fourth day
Crews continue to search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing at Whirl Creek in Mitchell on Sunday.
-
This is when Ontario will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario government has unveiled its timeline for lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and policies. The move comes two years into a pandemic that has resulted in the death of more than 12,000 Ontarians and has dramatically upended life in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies
A 57-year-old Maryland man who had received a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
This is when Ontario will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario government has unveiled its timeline for lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and policies. The move comes two years into a pandemic that has resulted in the death of more than 12,000 Ontarians and has dramatically upended life in the province.
-
Ottawa police seek missing 28-year-old woman
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old woman.
Windsor
-
Mask mandates ending in many indoor settings March 21: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know
Windsor-Essex residents and students won’t have to wear a mask at many indoor settings, including schools, when the province removes mask mandates after March Break.
-
WECHU reports no new deaths, 22 hospitalizations in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 77 new high-risk cases and 22 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
Sawed-off shotgun and drugs seized after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent
A 33-year-old Thamesville man is facing several charges after police seized weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'It's now a choice,' Simcoe Muskoka residents can ditch the mask March 21
Residents, including students, across Simcoe Muskoka will no longer be required to wear a face mask starting March 21.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after workplace accident in Mono
One person was airlifted to hospital after a workplace accident in the Town of Mono.
-
Butter Tart Festival to return to Midland this summer
A beloved Midland festival will be making a sweet return this summer.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy after all.
-
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Alberta's first report of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
-
Calgary hookah lounge closed due to cockroaches, mouse droppings and missing toilet seat
A southeast Calgary hookah lounge has been closed by health inspectors after a number of violations were discovered including cockroach and mice infestations.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmth is around the corner for Calgary
Another day in the dip – but we’re trending up! Warmer days ahead in Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Dangerous driving conditions force cancellation of Manitoba schools, buses
A handful of schools across Manitoba are closed on Wednesday due to the hazardous driving conditions.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
What is the worst road in Manitoba? CAA wants to know
Voting is officially open for CAA Manitoba’s 10th year of its Worst Roads Campaign.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Analyzing 6,000 fatal overdoses in 4 years: Read the B.C. death review panel's recommendations on the opioid crisis
A just-released report to British Columbia's chief coroner finds the primary cause of illicit drug overdoses in the province is a combination of an increasingly toxic supply and a current policy framework that it says forces users to unregulated sources.
-
Teen girls rescue stabbing victim at Burnaby coffee shop, 2 suspects arrested
Two teenage girls are being praised for their bravery and quick thinking after they came to the rescue of a stabbing victim in Burnaby.
-
Ukrainian international student calls out B.C. university for not taking harder stance against invasion
Liliya Syvystka is just weeks away from finishing her film production program at the University of British Columbia, but as she prepares for her final thesis, her mind is focused on her home country and her loved ones back in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton councillors immediately cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, as the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local councils to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
Ottawa matching rest of Alta. funding for cross-province high-speed internet
The Government of Canada has come through with $240 million for Alberta's plan to build high-speed internet across the province.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Wetaskiwin bar stabbing death
Mounties say they responded to the Old Garage Bar just before 2:30 a.m. on March 8.