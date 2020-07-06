TORONTO -- Toronto’s 50 speed cameras placed near schools and other areas of concern will begin cranking out tickets on Monday, with attached fines rising by the kilometre.

“The one great way to avoid having an encounter with them is not to speed,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said Monday.

Two of the cameras were placed in each of the city’s 25 wards.

They capture speeds and plate information so the ticket is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The tickets will be for fines ranging from $5 per km/h for those going 1-19 km/h over the speed limit; $7.50 per km/h for those going 20-29 km/h over the speed limit; and $12 per km/h for those going 30-49 km/h over the speed limit.

That means that someone going 49 kilometres per hour over the speed limit would be automatically sent a ticket for $588 plus another $130 for a victim surcharge and court costs.

The owner of any vehicle caught travelling 50 kilometres or more over the speed limit in the zones will be issued a summons to appear before a Justice of the Peace.

The tickets will not include demerit points, but will likely impact insurance premiums.

Tory said Monday that based on community input and traffic and ticket data, the cameras will be moved sometime after the end of the summer.

“What we’re going to be doing is looking at moving the cameras around in October,” he said.

One of the cameras, weighing more than 800 pounds, was stolen from the Parkdale area in June.

Tory said Monday that he had not yet heard whether it was ever recovered.

- With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman