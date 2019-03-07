

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s proposed budget for 2019 will go to city council for final approval today despite a multi-million dollar shortfall.

The $13.46 billion operating budget is currently balanced, in part, on the assumption that the federal government will accede to the city’s request for $45 million in funding to help offset the costs of resettling refugees in the city.

That money, however, has not been formally conveyed.

The federal government has promised $114.7-million in additional funding to help cover costs related to housing asylum seekers nationwide but is unclear how much of that money Toronto would receive and when the city would get it.

While some councillors have said that the budget is not balanced and that a higher tax increase might be necessary to fill the shortfall and properly fund services, Budget Chief Gary Crawford has objected to that assessment.

He told CP24 in January that the city always balances its budget based on certain assumptions and this year’s budget is no different.

“We are looking at projections, the city manager sees things as balanced,” Crawford said at the time.

Budget includes 2.55 per cent property tax hike

The proposed budget for 2019 includes a 2.55 per cent property tax hike on residential homes, which would equate to an additional $77 a year on an average home with an assessed value of $665,605.

The budget also includes a three per cent water rate increase as well as a 2.2 per cent increase on garbage collection rates. The water rate hike will cost the average household an additional $27 per year while the garbage collection rate hike will cost homeowners an additional $5 to $10 per year, depending on the size of their bins.

Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Mayor John Tory said that the budget “preserves and protects every single city service” while also including $56.1 million in new investments for key priorities.

It also provides $162 million in additional funding to the TTC to speed up work on the relief subway line as well as a $30 million increase in funding to the Toronto Police Service. That money will be used, in part, to hire 300 new uniformed officers, 122 special constables and 186 part-time retirees.

“Every budget involves making choices and they are difficult choices, that is what we are elected to do here,” Tory said Monday. “It would be easy to raise taxes sky high to appease some of the loudest voices we hear every year around budget time but I know and I know that Budget Chief (Gary) Crawford and the majority of councillors know that is just not the right thing to do.”