Toronto’s official Christmas tree arrives at Nathan Phillips Square
The holiday season is beginning with the arrival of Toronto’s official Christmas tree.
The 16.75-metre (55-foot) tree arrived at Nathan Phillips Square from Baldwin, Ont. Saturday morning.
“A crew of up to seven people will install the tree over approximately eight hours. The tree will require three days to settle before it can be decorated with more than 300,000 energy-efficient lights and 500 ornaments,” city staff wrote in a Saturday news release.
The city says crews will start to decorate the tree on Nov. 15.
“The arrival of the City's official Christmas tree on Nathan Phillips Square has always been a milestone event signalling the start of the holiday season. I hope Torontonians will enjoy the celebrations on Nathan Phillips Square throughout December and into the New Year,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.
An official tree lighting will take place on Nov. 26 to kick off the 56th annual Cavalcade of Lights, presented by Desjardins Financial Group.
On the opening day of the festival, family-friendly programming will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 11 p.m., with a tree and square lighting ceremony beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Opening day will also include food vendors, live performances and ice skating shows by Toronto’s Trinity Synchronized skating team and Olympic gold medalist Canadian figure skater Gabrielle Daleman.
“This year, the event takes inspiration from light festivals and cultural celebrations around the world and features elements from a variety of holiday traditions associated with light, lantern and fire for new lighting installations,” the city wrote.
Cavalcade of Lights will run until Jan. 7.
The tree will remain on display throughout the holiday season and then will be recycled into mulch for tree planting in the spring, the city says.
The Holiday Fair in the Square will also run at Nathan Phillips Square from Dec. 2 to 23. The fair will include an artisan marketplace, a North Pole activation and a holiday midway complete with rides and games.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
U.N. climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
Spooky Creel House from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
The Creel House from the popular TV series, 'Stranger Things' is now for sale in Rome, GA. costing US$1.5 million.
Montreal
-
Lockdown ends at Laval college after shooting Friday night, mayor to address public
After several hours of lockdown, students and staff members were finally able to leave Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que. shortly after midnight on Friday night. Police say a suspect remains at large and no description has been given. Three men were injured in a shooting in a nearby park.
-
Montreal firefighters call for suspension of water rescue service
The Montreal firefighters association is calling for the complete suspension of the water rescue service until major corrections are made for the safety of its members.
-
Cyclist hit by a bus in Montreal's La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood
A cyclist was hit by a bus in the early hours of Saturday in the Petite-Patrie neighbourhood of Montreal. The 18-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital.
London
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
Buying a Christmas tree? Here's how much more you can expect to pay this year
From unpredictable weather to increased cost in farming, Christmas tree farmers have been working double time to ensure no Canadian is left without a tree this season.
-
Dash cam video captures car flipping over after rear-ending taxi in London, Ont.
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Waterloo regional councillors vote to give themselves benefits for life
Waterloo Regional Council voted this week to give themselves benefits for life and taxpayers will foot the bill.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
Ottawa
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Lockdown ends at Laval college after shooting Friday night, mayor to address public
After several hours of lockdown, students and staff members were finally able to leave Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que. shortly after midnight on Friday night. Police say a suspect remains at large and no description has been given. Three men were injured in a shooting in a nearby park.
-
Driver extricated from SUV after flipping it off flatbed truck
A driver needed to be extricated from his SUV Friday afternoon after flipping it off the back of a flatbed truck.
Windsor
-
Minimum wage not enough to live off in Windsor-Essex, health unit says
According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, residents of the region need to make $2.65 an hour over Ontario’s minimum wage to be able to afford the necessities.
-
Temperatures drop, chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex
Temperatures have turned after an unseasonably warm week with a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex on Saturday.
-
Buying a Christmas tree? Here's how much more you can expect to pay this year
From unpredictable weather to increased cost in farming, Christmas tree farmers have been working double time to ensure no Canadian is left without a tree this season.
Barrie
-
SCDSB showcases new turf field ahead of high school football championships
The Simcoe County District School Board showcased their first artificial turf field today for the high school football district championships.
-
Orillia veteran’s forged poppy passion gets Royal Canadian Legion approval
An Orillia man has turned his passion project for forging steel poppies into a method of helping those they’re meant to honour.
-
More children in hospital as shortage of cold and flu medicine continues
As flu season takes off, more children are filling Barrie's emergency department and hospital beds.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contact
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Calgary
-
One dead in Saturday collision on QEII
One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on the QEII highway north of Highway 581 Saturday morning.
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Vancouver
-
Philanthropist donates $3.8M for health unit in DTES where she worked as a nurse in 1950s
Lily Lee's first contribution to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and Chinatown neighbourhoods was as a 21-year-old community nurse in the 1950s when she was fresh out of the University of British Columbia.
-
97-year-old competitive horseshoe player captured emotional moments on camera during Second World War
Bob Curtis has been told he's the oldest competitive horseshoe league player in Canada. The game is part of the way the former Navy photographer keeps himself feeling "great."
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.