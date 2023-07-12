Toronto's new mayor Olivia Chow takes office
Olivia Chow made the declaration of office as Toronto’s 66th mayor this morning, just two weeks after winning the city’s top job in a historic election.
Chow, 66, is the first visible minority person to lead the city and the first woman to do so since amalgamation.
She won the job campaigning on a promise to help those who are struggling with affordability and housing and on the idea of building a more “caring” city hall.
At the same time, she inherited a city still struggling with financial difficulties as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a mayor-elect would typically have five or six weeks to transition, Chow said she wanted to get to work as soon as possible and called for an earlier declaration ceremony.
Follow along here for LIVE updates as Chow officially takes on the role of mayor.
12 p.m.
Following a musical performance by Lorraine Segato and Retrocity and the singing of O Canada by Jennifer Uy, the ceremony in the council chamber has now ended.
11:50
“My friends, today's a day for renewal,” Chow says. “In the face of our shared challenges, the message was loud and clear: People want change!”
Chow talks about some of the challenges which lie ahead such as improving TTC service and “making sure everyone in Toronto can have the dignity of a place to call home” and says “we've met big challenges before.”
She recalls how the city came together with urgency during the pandemic and says “Imagine how great our city could be if we met our housing crisis with that same urgency, mutual trust and partnership.”
In a nod to the city’s recent spate of violence she says “Recent events have shaken our sense of security and even though our city continues to rank among the safest in this country, that's cold comfort. Clearly, we need to do much, much more.”
In a nod to her historic election as an immigrant and a visible minority, Chow says:
“Friends, colleagues, dignitaries, thank you for joining us today. It is such an amazing privilege for someone like me with my story to be standing here today and to address you as your new mayor.”
Chow also calls out the federal and provincial governments as needing to pitch in on some of the ongoing challenges the city faces.
“We need a new deal for our city,” Chow says. “Toronto needs strong federal and provincial partners who recognize our city's crucial role in the economic and social life of our province and our country.”
Chow also acknowledges the public service, her council colleagues and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie.
“Thank you for everything you did to step up when the rest of us in Toronto needed you. Thank you for being such a strong partner to me during the transition to office,” Chow says. “I so look forward to working together with you in the coming years. Thank you for your dedication.”
11:35
Chow signs the declaration of office and is presented with the chain office. She is now Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow stands in the council chambers at Toronto City Hall after taking the declaration of office Wednesday July 12, 2023.
11:30
The city clerk is now conducting the declaration of office.
11:25
Toronto Poet Laureate Lillian Allen reading her poem My Toronto/ Poetic Gesture.
11:20
Sandra Whiting, a leader in Toronto’s Black Canadian community, presents the African Ancestral Acknowledgement.
Whiting says there is a saying in Jamaica which applies to Chow which essentially means “she’s small, but mighty. She will be mighty.”
11:15 a.m.
Toronto playwright and actor Jean Yoon is serving as the Master of Ceremonies and delivers the land acknowledgment.
Elder Dr. Duke Redbird, from the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, says Olivia has been a friend of First Nations since she was first elected.
He recalls being impressed with the canoeing prowess exhibited by Chow and her late husband Jack Layton when he met them years ago.
“Her political canoe has been fashioned by the finest of materials over the years, the birch bark of compassion, the cedar of wisdom, the pine roots of humility, and the pitch of courage,” he says. “Her experience skills, knowledge and preparation for this moment in history is without equal.”
He offers her a blessing before ending.
11:05 a.m.
The ceremony has gotten underway to applause. Chow has entered the council chambers as drums beat as part of the indigenous welcoming ceremony.
10:30 a.m.
The council chamber is filling up with dignitaries and guests ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. The chain of office can be seen laid out in the chamber.
The ceremony itself, which is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m., will include an Indigenous Welcoming Ceremony and a reading by Toronto Poet Laureate Lillian Allen.
10 a.m.
Chow is at city hall ahead of the swearing in ceremony.
Speaking with CP24, she says she’s received warm greetings and well wishes from people she’s passed.
“What I love most is people stopping on the street and saying congratulations. And then the next line is ‘I am here to help.’ Wow. ‘I am here to help.’ So a lot of residents feel that Olivia Chow is a mayor who can do a whole lot and they’re looking forward to working with me and they are pledging to help the city,” Chow said.
7:55 a.m.
Chow is meeting with a group of cyclists from CycleTO. Chow is known for riding her brightly decorated bike around the city. She said during the campaign that having a proper cycle network is a key way to give people options for getting around and to reduce gridlock.
Chow’s election was a relief for cycling advocates. Her enthusiasm for cycling contrasted sharply with other candidates who were threating to rip up bike lanes and halt their expansion.
“It’s so important for all of us to be safe and so important for all of us to share the road safely with the cars,” Chow says, dressed in a yellow blazer and holding a megaphone.
She encouraged everyone to ring their bells on approach to city hall to send a message:
“We are here. We believe in cycling. We believe in sharing the road we believe a city that is healthy has different modes of transportation; driving, cycling, public transit – all of those things working together seamlessly and safely,” Chow said, thanking the crowd for coming out.
She then dons her red helmet before hopping on her bike and heading off with the group toward city hall.
