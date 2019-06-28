

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s mayor kicked off the start of summer with a cannonball.

On Friday at a pool in the city’s west end, John Tory announced that 56 outdoor pools, more than 100 wading pools and more than 90 splash pads had officially opened across the city for the season.

At the end of his speech, Tory asked a group of kids to countdown and jump in the pool to celebrate the beginning of summer.

When the countdown was over and the kids had jumped in, Tory walked from the podium and dunked in the water himself still wearing his dress pants and white button-down shirt.

“There’s nothing that says summer like the fun of an outdoor swimming pool and being on holiday from school,” he said.

Kids flocked to the open pool near St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues, which features a water slide, to celebrate the fact that school is over for the next two months. With the climbing temperatures, Tory said that he expects the pools to be rather busy.

“We have the joys of winter, and we are trying to do more to make sure our winter economy and tourism opportunities are plentiful, but we also have a very genuine summer,” he said. “When it gets hot here, and when it’s summer holiday time, we try to address that as a city.”

Tory also said that there are two pools in the city that will not be open this summer due to construction. One other pool is expected to open in two weeks after some repairs are complete.

The summer operation hours for all outdoor pools and wading pools will begin on Saturday. The pools will remain open until Labour Day weekend and the splash pads will close on Sept. 16.