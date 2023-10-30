TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto's Halloween forecast calls for chilly, but mostly dry conditions

    Trick-or-treaters in Toronto are in for a chilly, but mostly dry Halloween.

    Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 6 C with a risk of a few isolated showers, most of which will be limited to north of the city.

    “The trick-or-treating hours should be cloudy but dry with a temperature pulling back from the day’s high of 6 C to about 4 C during the early eve,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.

    The sun will set at 6:11 p.m., according to Environment Canada, providing ample time for candy collection well into the evening.

    Monday’s early morning rain has moved east as a northwest breeze sets in, setting the week up for cooler temperatures overall.

    Toronto will see slightly warmer weather return on Friday with a high of 11.

    “The weekend will be more comfortable with highs finally climbing back above normal. Mainly cloudy during the day with a chance for evening showers and a high of 13 C,” Coulter said.

    Last week, the city saw several unseasonably warm days, including a near record-breaking temperature of 22.6 C on Friday.

