

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s former deputy police chief Peter Sloly is heading to the nation’s capital to take over as the chief of the Ottawa Police Service.

Sloly, who resigned from the Toronto Police Service in 2016, spoke to reporters following the announcement in Ottawa on Monday morning.

“I’ve travelled some interesting roads and had some interesting experiences along the way, in policing and outside of it. And I’m going to bring the full package here for you folks and give you my full effort for the full time that I’m here,” he said.

He noted that it is not the first time he has tried to join the Ottawa Police Service.

“In 2006, I applied to be the chief of police here. I was a very young staff superintendent, just married. My wife and I were at a point in our lives, and in my professional life, where I thought a change might be a good thing,” he said.

“I came up here and I submitted an application. I can tell you I didn’t get to the shortlist back then.”

Sloly was once in contention for the role of Toronto’s police chief in 2015 before Chief Mark Saunders was selected for the position.

Sloly’s resignation came on the heels of controversial comments he made about the service’s billion-dollar budget.

He stated that the service needed an overhaul and suggested that it could reduce costs by cutting hundreds of officers’ positions.

After he stepped away from policing, Sloly took a job with Deloitte, advising the firm on projects relating to the company’s risk and forensic practices.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, Chief Saunders congratulated Sloly on his new position.

Congratulations and best wishes to my friend and former colleague Peter Sloly in his new role as Chief of Ottawa Police Service,” Saunders wrote.

“He will bring extensive experience to the job and Ottawa is fortunate to have him at the helm.”

Congratulations and best wishes to my friend and former colleague Peter Sloly in his new role as Chief of Ottawa Police Service. He will bring extensive experience to the job and Ottawa is fortunate to have him at the helm. #OttawaPoliceChief #Ottawa — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) August 26, 2019

Sloly said he is excited to return to policing.

“I’m a police officer at heart, but I am also a public servant,” he said. “I believe in keeping cities safe, communities safe, people safe.”