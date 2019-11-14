This year’s Toronto Christmas Market is officially open and is promising to be “the most magical yet.”

Located in the city’s Distillery Historic District, the holiday-themed market hosts multiple food and artisan vendors in addition to its Ferris wheel and a more than 50-foot Christmas tree donated by Forests Ontario.

Visitors will be serenaded by the Candy Cane Carolers throughout the festival and will be surprised by a “special guest” on opening night.

Mathew Rosenblatt, the creator and executive director of the Toronto Christmas Market, said that the market is now a “Toronto tradition” and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“We have so many new things but I am going to say, in one word—lights. We are already known for our romantic lights but we have so many more. Expect your mind to explode.”

It will cost visitors a little more money to visit the market this year on the weekends. In October, the market said that visitors will have to pay $8 online or $12 at the door. This price is a slight increase from the usual $6 visitors were charged for the weekend entry.

However, on the first two opening weekends of the Toronto Christmas Market, visitors will be given the option to bring 10 cans of food for the Daily Bread Food Bank in exchange for free entry.

“We much prefer that because this is all about helping and giving and enjoying the festival season in the way we should, giving back to our country and community,” Rosenblatt said.

A portion of regular ticket sales will also be donated to charitable organizations like the Daily Bread Food Bank, Plan Canada, the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund and the Yonge Street Mission.

Rosenblatt said that on opening night he expects anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people to visit the market. On a typical weekend, he said that up to 30,000 people come through the market a day.

The large crowds have caused traffic and parking challenges in the past. This year, market officials worked with the city to implement a “comprehensive traffic plan to reduce some of the frustration.”

The plan includes enhanced transit to and from the market, a formal passenger drop-off zone, designated event parking areas and restricted traffic and parking zones.

A number of other holiday events took place in the city on Thursday.

Hudson’s Bay unveiled its iconic holiday windows along Queen Street and tennis star Bianca Andreescu is expected to light the Christmas tree at the Eaton Centre.

The Toronto Christmas Market will run until Dec. 22.