Toronto roads and transit routes impacted as snow, freezing drizzle hit the GTA

Heavy snowfall and freezing drizzle hit parts of the GTA and surrounding areas on Dec. 11, 2022. Heavy snowfall and freezing drizzle hit parts of the GTA and surrounding areas on Dec. 11, 2022.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody

A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.

The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission

NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton