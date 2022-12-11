Toronto roads and transit routes impacted as snow, freezing drizzle hit the GTA

Sunday's wintry weather is impacting roads and transit routes across Toronto and the GTA.

Toronto police, in a tweet, advised drivers to be extra mindful of the winter weather and road conditions.

Public transit users should also note that a number of TTC bus routes have been impacted by the weather including the 929 Dufferin Express, which is detouring southbound via Eglinton Avenue West, Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road.

The 33 Forest Hill bus is currently experiencing major delays near St. Clair West Station, while the 14 Glencairn route is now running on Bathurst Street, Shallmar Boulevard, Mayfair Avenue, Eglinton Avenue West and Chaplin Crescent.

WINTER WEATHER/ROAD CONDITIONS:

As the city experiences winter weather and snowfall accumulation today, drivers are reminded to slow down, maintain a safe following distance, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. ^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 11, 2022

The 77 Swansea is also detouring via Bloor Street West and Windermere Avenue and the 55 Warren Park is running on Dundas Street West, Scarlett Road, St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street due to the weather conditions.

Several collisions are also impacting service, the TTC posted on its Twitter service alerts feed.

A number of GO Transit bus routes have also been affected by the snow. Delays should be expected.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Environment Canada issued winter travel advisories for several regions in the Greater Toronto Area, including Halton and York Region.

The the weather warnings advise the public to expect heavy snowfall up to 10 centimetres, reduced visibility in heavy snow, and the possibility of freezing drizzle.

Caledon along with Newmarket, Georgina, Pickering, Oshawa, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Vaughan, and Richmond Hill are all included in the statements, which point to a risk of freezing drizzle that is expected to end early this morning and at-times heavy snow ending early Sunday evening.

Weather Advisories are in place as a low pressure system is set to bring 5-10 cm of snow, reduced visibility and the risk of freezing drizzle. Starts tonight around Grey-Bruce and will spread across southern Ontario into Sunday afternoon. Details on @CTVToronto at 6pm & 11:30pm. pic.twitter.com/upaaXoAwO2 — Jess Smith CTV (@JessicaSmithCTV) December 10, 2022

Some of the other affected areas include Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Belleville, Cobourg, Orangeville, Innisfil, Shelburne, Hanover, Owen Sound, Blue Mountain, Kingston, Napanee, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Peterborough, and Kawartha Lakes.

This wintry weather stems from a low-pressure system that is set to move through the area today, the national weather agency said.

“Snow at times heavy will continue increase in coverage through the morning easing to flurries this afternoon,” said Environment Canada.

“This risk for freezing drizzle will subside early this morning. If freezing drizzle does occur, a thin layer of ice may be present underneath a layer of snow.”

The weather agency is urging people to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas and to slow down when driving in slippery conditions.

“Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” it noted.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”