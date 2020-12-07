TORONTO -- City staff are recommending 25 “concrete actions” to address the disparity in COVID-19 cases among lower-income and racialized Torontonians, including boosting testing in some hard-hit neighbourhoods, adding capacity on busy TTC routes and expanding community outreach.

The recommendations, some of which have already been implemented, are included in a COVID-19 equity action plan that will be considered by the board of health next week.

The plan, which has been in the works since March, seeks to “stop virus spread and deliver immediate emergency support to the neighbourhoods and populations that have been hardest hit by COVID-19.”

Some of the “concrete actions” outlined in the plan include implementing a multilingual COVID-19 public education campaign for communities most impacted by COVID-19 and expanding community outreach with community sector partners, faith groups, landlords and local businesses.

The plan also calls for an increase in the availability of testing in hard-hit neighbourhoods.

It says that could be accomplished through providing city facilities for provincial testing sites and buses for mobile testing. The plan also alludes to the need to provide transportation for residents in low-income neighbourhoods who may have trouble getting to a testing site.

“Our public health data has shown the disproportionate impact of this pandemic on low-income and racialized Torontonians and how this virus preys on existing inequities. That's why it is crucial that we embed equity measures and outcomes in every step of our response,” Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy said in a statement released on Monday morning. “The Equity Action Plan outlines measures to support communities and residents that have been hit hardest by this virus, while also making sure that when we measure our success in the fight against COVID, we do so from an equity lens."

According to Toronto Public Health Data, residents who identify with a racialized group are more than three times likelier than white Torontonians to test positive for COVID-19 while those living in lower-income neighbourhoods are more than two times as likely as everyone else to test positive.

In the report, staff say that COVID-19 “has laid bare and exacerbated long-standing, systemic health inequities related to poverty, racism, and other forms of discrimination.”

They say that “vulnerable Torontonians have also been hardest hit by the unintended consequences of public health measures to flatten the curve, including service disruptions and lockdown.”

“Throughout the pandemic, many have faced acute challenges related to hunger, loss of sanitation facilities, lack of internet connectivity and barriers to essential social and health services,” the report notes.

The following recommendations are being made by staff to help address the disparity in COVID-19 cases among racialized and lower-income Torontonians: