

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





The City of Toronto has issued a warning, urging residents to avoid contact with wild animals, including bats, to protect against contracting rabies.

The warning comes after Toronto Public Health confirmed that a bat found in the city tested positive for the viral disease.

The city says this is the first confirmed case of rabies in an animal in Toronto since 2016.

“Transmission of rabies by bats to humans is rare and there is an overall low risk of rabies in bats in Ontario,” officials said in a news release issued Monday.

“It is estimated that only two to three per cent of Ontario's bat population are infected.”

However, residents are still being warned to avoid physical contact with all bats. Residents who may have had physical contact with a bat are advised to see a healthcare provider immediately, officials said.

“Transmission can be prevented after exposure by immunization with the rabies vaccine. The vaccine is extremely effective but must be administered before symptoms appear.”

Although the risk remains low, the city has provided a list of preventative measures that can be taken to prevent contracting the disease:

Keep away from wild animals whether they appear tame, injured or sick.

Do not feed raccoons or squirrels or keep them as pets.

Make sure your pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date

Do not let you dog run loose in public spaces, except for off-leash parks

Wildlife-proof your home

In the unlikely event that you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal, the officials suggest following these steps: