TORONTO -- Residents across the Greater Toronto Area are in for a wet, cool and windy Victoria Day.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday afternoon warning of 25 to 40 millimetres of rainfall expected in the evening and into the holiday Monday.

The weather agency says the rainfall is expected to taper off Monday night.

“Cool easterly winds will keep temperatures in the 10 to 12 degree range Monday,” the statement said. “This is well below the normal high of 20 degrees for this time of year.”

The temperature Sunday night is forecast to drop down to 11 C, with winds gusting between 30 and 50 kilometres an hour. Environment Canada says there is a 70 per cent chance of rain on Monday and winds will be blowing between 40 and 70 kilometres an hour.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain, but the temperature will be warmer with a high of 15 C.

The gloomy weather is expected to break on Wednesday. Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 16 C.