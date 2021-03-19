TORONTO -- A Toronto resident is facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act after police were called in to break up a large party in the city’s Entertainment District neighbourhood on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police say that they were called to the King Street and Spadina Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a “noisy party.”

Police say that officers arrived to find about 20 people at the location.

The organizer was then identified and charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“A part three summons was issues which means they will have to go to court,” Const. Michelle Flannery said in a statement provided to CP24. “There is nothing to suggest this was a St Patrick’s Day party.”

Toronto remains under the grey lockdown zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 framework, meaning that any organized gatherings amongst people from other households are prohibited. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted.

The fine for violating orders under the Reopening Ontario Act is $750.