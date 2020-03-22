TORONTO -- Health officials in Toronto are reporting that a man in his 70s is the city’s first COVID-19-related death, as the total number of cases in Ontario rises to 424.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said that it was notified about the death on Sunday, adding in a statement that the man recently travelled to the United Kingdom.

"He was tested at a hospital in Toronto and immediately began self-isolation at home," the statement said. "He was reported to TPH by the hospital and a case investigation was completed."

Health officials said he later visited the Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Hospital on March 14 and died Saturday.

“Today is a very sad day for us and especially the family and loved ones of the man who passed away," Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr.Eileen de Villa said.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died this weekend. I'm asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice social distancing. Please stay home, stay safe and take care of each other."

De Villa reported that there are currently 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toronto.

In the province, three other COVID-19 patients have died – a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man, a 51-year-old Milton, Ont. man and a man in his 70s also from Barrie.

Ontario health officials confirmed 47 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, and also also announced that two more people in province previously infected with the virus have since recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to eight.

As the new patients were confirmed, officials stated that more than 8,361 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 17,634 people in Ontario have tested negative thus far.

Among the new cases announced on Sunday, one is from Toronto, one is from eastern Ontario, one is from Waterloo, one is from Ottawa, one is from Peel Region, one is from Hamilton and one is from Windsor Essex. The 40 other cases’ locations are listed as “pending.”

Two of the new cases are travel-related, while one is linked to a close contact of a previously reported patient of the virus and the other 44 people’s means of transmission is listed as “pending.”

Six of the new patients are in self-isolation at their homes and the 41 other patients are listed as “pending.”