TORONTO -- Toronto reported three new troubling instances of COVID-19 among the tally of new cases Friday.

The city now has confirmed cases of the virus in a city-run long-term care facility, a Toronto paramedic, and a member of the city’s homeless population.

In all, there are now 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, 25 more cases than the city reported Thursday.

“Toronto Public Health is actively investigating all new cases in collaboration with city partners and reaching out to close contacts of new cases,” the city said in a news release.

According to the city, a resident at Seven Oaks long-term care home in Scarborough was tested for COVID-19 earlier this week and has now been confirmed as having the virus.

Outbreak protocols are now in effect at the facility. Residents on the affected floor have been isolated and staff at the facility are wearing personal protective equipment when caring for affected floor residents. Other measures include ongoing assessment of all residents and staff, tray dining, separation of linens, and enhanced cleaning.

“Communication with residents and concerned family members remains a priority,” the city said.

“All city-operated long-term care homes continue to provide 24-hour care and service,” the release stated. “A provincial direction has limited visitors to long-term care homes to those who are essential to allow staff to focus on resident care rather than visitor screening and monitoring.”

The city said that the paramedic who tested positive is now self-isolating at home and Toronto Public Health is working with Toronto Paramedic Services to investigate the case.

The release added that paramedics are “highly-trained” on how to approach people with symptoms of COVID-19 and are equipped with personal protective equipment such as gloves, N95 masks, and eye protection and cleaning supplies.

“Dispatchers screen all patients calling for emergency service and communicate any risk to responders,” the release said. “Pre-shift screening has also been implemented at all Toronto Paramedics Services’ facilities with staff completing a mandatory assessment and providing a temperature reading prior to every shift.”

City officials have previously said they expect the pandemic to hit Toronto’s homeless population. The city announced earlier this week that it was taking several steps to try and manage a potential outbreak among people experiencing homelessness.

Toronto Public Health officials are expected to provide an update Friday afternoon on the city’s efforts to contain the disease.