Toronto health officials reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the virus on Saturday afternoon.

While the number of new cases in the city is up from the 122 reported on Friday, the number of deceased patients is down significantly from 23.

Right now, there are 2,065 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, including both confirmed and probable cases, and a total of 79 deaths.

The city says that 196 people are in hospital, 85 of which are being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those 85 patients, 68 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

So far, 105 people have made a full recovery.

There are 58 outbreaks at Toronto healthcare institutions, including long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals. This number is up slightly from the 55 outbreaks reported a day earlier.

Long-term care homes across the city have been hit especially hard by the spread of COVID-19, with a number of facilities reporting the deaths of several residents since the outbreaks began.

Sixteen residents at the Seven Oaks long-term care home in Scarborough have died. Another seven residents at St. Clair O’Connor Community Care in East York have also died.

Of the 79 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the city of Toronto, 50 of them are people 80 years of age or older.

In terms of exposure, the city says that 33.3 per cent of all cases are a result of close contact with another confirmed case and 32.9 per cent are a result of travel.

The city goes on to say that 4.1 per cent of all cases were contracted through an institution.

The exposure information for 2.3 per cent of all the cases in the city is unknown.

Hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, intubations, and deaths in Toronto by age group: