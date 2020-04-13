TORONTO -- Toronto health officials are reporting 13 more deaths due to COVID-19 as the total number of cases in the city continues to rise.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, reported that there are 2,362 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, including both confirmed and probable cases, and a total of 92 deaths.

De Villa said that 39 long-term care homes are experiencing outbreaks and that 50 of the 92 deaths in Toronto are connected to these homes.

"We can expect to see these numbers continue to change. There are ill individuals within those homes and I think we should expect to see cases and deaths,” De Villa said.

“However ... the outbreak control measures that have been put into place in those settings where there have been outbreaks, we are starting to see the impact of those control measures and seeing a slower rate of infections.”

Seven Oaks long-term care home in Scarborough reported on Monday an additional six more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths at the home to 22.

This past weekend, five residents also died at a long-term care home in North York, where a COVID-19 outbreak was first reported nearly two weeks ago.Previous to that, another seven residents at St. Clair O’Connor Community Care in East York also died.

Of the 92 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the city of Toronto, 54 of them are people 80 years of age or older.

The city says that 210 people are in hospital, 80 of which are being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those 80 patients, 69 are relying on ventilators.

So far, 122 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

In terms of exposure, the city says that 33.9 per cent of all cases are a result of close contact with another confirmed case and 31.5 per cent are a result of travel.

The city said 27.7 per cent of cases are a result of community spread.