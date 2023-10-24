Toronto report proposes extending rent control as part of plan to add thousands of rent-controlled homes

A call to extend rent control is one of dozens of recommendations being made in a new report by city staff calling for a multi-billion dollar plan to add 65,000 rent-controlled homes in the city by 2030.

The report by city staff lays out 22 recommendations for “generational transformation” of Toronto’s housing system to urgently build more affordable homes.

“The actions outlined in the report are necessary to restore housing affordability after decades of insufficient government investments across the housing system,” the city said in a release.

Some of the recommendations include stronger coordination among city divisions, agencies and corporations, as well as a larger role for the city in the direct delivery of housing through a city-led development model.

The report also calls on the federal and provincial governments to help in a number of big ways, including asking Ontario to extend rent control to cover units built after November 2018.

Other asks of the province include: allocating land to develop new purpose-built affordable and market rental homes; allocating between $500 million and $800 million per year in grant funding to Toronto over the next 7 years; allocating $6.5 billion in low-cost financing and $8 billion re-payable loans to Toronto over the next 7 years; and immediately waiving the PST on all purpose-built rental housing projects.

The report also calls on the province to block appeals for projects with at least 30 per cent affordable housing in which units are guaranteed to be affordable for at least 50 years.

The report looks to bump up Toronto’s previous HousingTO Plan target of approving 40,000 affordable rental homes by 2030 to 65,000. That would include a minimum of 41,000 affordable rental homes, 6,500 rent-geared-to-income homes, and 17,500 rent-controlled market homes.

Staff estimate the plan will cost between $28.6 billion and $31.5 billion over the next seven years.

Much of that money would need to come from higher levels of government. That would be in addition to the “new deal” for Toronto currently being negotiated with the province.

“In addition to federal and provincial support to deliver the HousingTO Plan, a new fiscal deal is required to support the structural changes that will put Toronto on a path to long-term financial sustainability,” the city said. “Increased labour market capacity in the skilled trades and access to construction materials are needed to significantly scale up the production of new homes.”

Mayor Olivia Chow has made housing one of her top priorities, as has the Ford government, as people grapple with skyrocketing rent and mortgage costs.

The report is set to go before the city’s Executive Committee for consideration on Oct. 31