TORONTO -- Serge Ibaka is making the most of his self-quarantine after he and a number of Raptors players and staff were exposed to an NBA player with COVID-19.

“What’s up guys? As you know, I have to be home for 14 days. So for the next 14 days I can’t go out. [In] the meantime, I have to stay in shape, so I made my little gym here,” Ibaka says, before turning his camera to his makeshift fitness centre.

The gym is equipped with a stationary bike, free weights and exercise bands. And while the setup doesn’t look like much, the Raptors centre says it’s all he needs to stay in shape.

Built my own little gym at home during the self quarantine... need to stay in shape! I hope everyone is staying safe, following the experts advise and keeping positive and calm. �� pic.twitter.com/GGXrTk64Nn — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 14, 2020

On Saturday, the Raptors said that all players and staff had tested negative for COVID-19 after playing the Utaz Jazz on Monday.

"Those who have been told to self-isolate will continue to do so," the team said. "We will all continue to practise social distancing, diligent handwashing, and we will carefully monitor our health. We remain in close contact with public health authorities and infectious disease experts."

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended play across the league after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. A day later, Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league's hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.

In the meantime, the Raptors said that the negative results wouldn't alter their protocols.

“I’ll see you when I’m out,” Ibaka said.

With files from the Canadian Press.