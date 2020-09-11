LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. -- For the first time since the most famous shot in team history, the Toronto Raptors will play a Game 7 tonight.

The Raptors and the Boston Celtics square off at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in the finale of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

The most recent Game 7 for the Raptors came in last year's Eastern Conference semi, when Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beating jump shot went in after hitting the rim four times, giving Toronto a dramatic victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto went on to win the NBA championship.

The Raptors beat Boston 125-122 in double overtime on Wednesday to set up the winner-take-all showdown.

The Raptors are 3-2 in Game 7s in franchise history, winning on the last three occasions.

Tonight's winner will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.