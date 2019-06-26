Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol extends deal for one year
Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol, right, shoots over New York Knicks' DeAndre Jordan during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 8:33PM EDT
Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol has accepted a one-year player option on his contract for the 2019-20 NBA season.
The value is approximately $25.6 million, marking the final year of a five-year contract Gasol signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.
Had the 34-year-old native of Spain not accepted prior to Thursday's deadline, he would have become a free agent on Sunday.
Raptors star Kawhi Leonard also has a one-year player option on his deal with a deadline for a decision on Saturday, but he is expected to turn it down and become a marquee free agent on Sunday after leading Toronto to its first NBA title this year.
Guard Danny Green is the other Raptors regular slated to become a free agent.
The Raptors acquired Gasol in a deal with the Grizzlies in February.
Gasol averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in 79 regular-season games with the Raptors and Memphis this season. The three-time NBA all-star went on to average 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 24 playoff games.