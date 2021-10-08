TORONTO -- Toronto police say that a local rapper wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year has been arrested by police in Los Angeles.

In a news release, police said that 22-year-old Hassan Ali, also known as Top5, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday on a Provisional American Arrest Warrant.

Ali’s arrest comes eight months after Hashim Omar Hashi was gunned down while he was waiting to enter the parking garage of his building at 40 Falstaff Avenue near Jane Street on January 31.

At that time, police said that a suspect approached the passenger side of Hashi's vehicle and fired numerous shots at him.

Hashi, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a student and had no connections to the criminal world, according to investigators.

Two suspects were taken into custody in the weeks that followed, including Ali.

Initially charged with accessory after the fact to murder and failing to comply with probation, Ali was released on bail despite warning signs that he had previously been accused of ignoring orders from the justice system, court documents show. Emmanuel Missah, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and failing to comply with recognizance.

Ali's charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder and three counts of fail to comply with recognizance on May 20 in connection with the incident but police were unable to locate him.

The Toronto-area rap artist would later be seen connecting with fans on social media, claiming his innocence and addressing fan questions about why he hadn’t turned himself in.

"Isn't Top5 on the run for a body?" one asked during an Instagram live in June.

"The only run I know is the treadmill," Ali responded with a chuckle "I didn't do sh*t. Save that for God."

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Jon Woodward and CP24’s Bryann Aguilar