

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed a positive case of measles in an infant who recently travelled abroad through Pearson airport.

According to TPH, members of the public may have been exposed to the virus if they travelled on flight SV0759 that left Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 29, and flight SV0061 departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 30.

Flight SV0061 arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 9:46 a.m. on April 30.

On May 4, the infant was brought to Humber River Hospital’s Pediatric Outpatient Services on the fourth floor. The child was there from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., TPH said.

Dr. Vanita Dubey from Toronto Public Health said there were 30 children ay Humber River Hospital during that time period. The hospital is "actively callling individuals" to inform them of the situation, Dubey gold CP24.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is being encouraged to check their immunization records to make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads similarly to a cold. The virus can remain on surfaces or in the air for up to two hours after the infected person has left the room. Symptoms include a high fever, coughing, runny nose, sore eyes, sensitivity to light, and a red rash.

The symptoms usually appear 10 days after contact with the virus. The rash can appear 10 to 14 days after exposure.

“You can get measles between seven and 21 days after you have been exposed,” Dubey said. “If you are really young or if you have a weakened immune system, you can get really sick."

According to the city website, measles is rare in Canada due to high vaccination rates, but outbreaks can still occur.

Children under the age of one, pregnant women, and the elderly are especially susceptible to the virus.