Mosquito traps across the City of Toronto are being cut almost in half, but the associate medical officer of health says there are still enough to adequately monitor the presence of the potentially deadly West Nile virus.

In previous years, 40 mosquito traps would be set in various locations around the city, but budget tightening has led to a reduced number of traps being set this year.

"I think with the 22 traps that we have now, we should be able to detect where mosquitoes are, and what kind of species that there are in Toronto,” said Dr. Christine Navarro, associate medical officer of health. “We will continue to monitor that and if that number has to change then we'll look at that as well.”

West Nile virus is a potentially serious illness that is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitos. The traps are used by Toronto Public Health to surveil mosquitos and test them for the virus.

While 80 per cent of people infected with West Nile never show symptoms, those with severe cases can suffer from nausea, fever and rashes.

In very rare cases, the illness can be fatal.

Navarro said that prevention is key, as there is no treatment for the virus. She advises Toronto residents to cover up when being active outdoors, wear light-coloured clothing, use insect repellent and remove stagnant water from around their homes.

Typically 30-50 cases of lab-confirmed West Nile infection occur in Toronto each summer. In bad years, the numbers rose to more than 120 cases.

Navarro said that 2005 and 2012 were particularly bad years for West Nile in Toronto.

"It does go up and down from year to year,” she said. “It's very dependent on the temperature in particular and to a lesser extent the amount of rain that we get so it's very difficult to predict from year to year.”

Traps across Toronto will begin to collect mosquito samples starting June 17. Health officials expect to see the first signs of West Nile in the bugs around the end of July and will issue a public notification at that time.