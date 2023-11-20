Toronto proposes new strategy to support mental health, reduce harm of substance use
The City of Toronto has released a strategic plan to address a “concerning trend” of decreased mental well-being and what it calls a severe crisis of drug toxicity.
Eight high-level recommendations and goals are included in the plan, dubbed “Our Health, Our City: A Mental Health, Substance Use, Harm Reduction, and Treatment Strategy for Toronto.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The directives range from raising awareness about mental health and related resources in the city to creating round-the-clock, low-barrier spaces for those experiencing crisis or substance-related issues.
“Our Health, Our City is a bold plan to make our city safer and more caring by promoting better mental health and wellbeing for all,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement following the release of the report. “Implementing this strategy will be an enormous team effort, requiring collaboration across City divisions, community organizations, health care partners, and other government partners.”
The release of the strategy comes amid a worsening state of mental health overall in Toronto, according to the city.
Back in 2017, at least 71 per cent of adults in the city rated their mental health as “very good” or “excellent.” In 2021, that number dropped to 55 per cent.
A man looks down from a walk way onto normally busy stretch of Queen Street in Toronto on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
At the same time, the city said, both mental health and substance use trends worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter of which has proved to be deadly due to opioid-related toxicity in Toronto. Preliminary data from the city notes that 509 deaths were caused by opioid toxicity in 2022 – a 271 per cent increase from 2015.
“Since 2015, nearly 2,900 lives have been lost in the city due to opioid-related toxicity – each death preventable,” the city said.
Toronto’s Board of Health is set to consider the report on Nov. 27. While it’s unclear how much exactly the strategy would cost to implement, the city once again called on the provincial and federal governments to chip in.
“This strategy outlines how key investments in the health and social fabric of our city from all orders of government, including community programming and treatment services, are essential to creating a liveable city for everyone,” Councillor and Chair of the Board of Health Chris Moise said.
The plan in its entirety can be viewed here.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Microsoft hires Sam Altman as OpenAI's new CEO vows to investigate his firing
Microsoft announced Monday that it has hired Sam Altman and another architect of ChatGPT maker OpenAI after they unexpectedly departed the company days earlier in a corporate shakeup that shocked the artificial intelligence world.
Here's what the voices of missing llamas sound like to Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk gave a spontaneous voice impression of three missing llamas on CTV's Your Morning. Here's what the voices of Todd, Luke and Lewis sound like to the actor.
Heavy fighting breaks out around another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa
Heavy fighting erupted Monday around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, as Israel pressed an offensive it says is aimed at eradicating Hamas and uprooting their militant infrastructure.
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
The globe is speeding to 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming since pre-industrial times, set to blow well past the agreed-upon international climate threshold, a United Nations report calculated.
Top 1 per cent wealthiest responsible for same amount of carbon emissions as bottom 66 per cent
A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
Montreal
-
Montreal Alouettes win Grey Cup over Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24
The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the team's eighth Grey Cup in Hamilton, On.
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge partially closed after fissure found
Commuters should expect some heavy congestion on the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge.
London
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue.
-
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
Kitchener
-
'We have work to do': Cyclists push for safer city streets
Cyclists in Waterloo Region are pushing for changes to prevent road deaths and injuries.
-
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
-
Impaired charges for man driving stolen tractor: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested a man they say was caught driving a stolen tractor while impaired by drugs.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury releases details of $68.8M plan to movie library, art gallery into city hall
After costs ballooned to more than $100 million due to global inflation, Greater Sudbury has revised a plan for a new library and art gallery, trimming $45 million in costs by moving both projects into Tom Davies Square.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
-
Ontario police corral loose alpaca on highway north of Toronto
An alpaca found wandering a busy highway north of Toronto has been rescued by Ontario police.
Ottawa
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs
-
First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.
-
Gatineau teen, 16, hospitalized for 'car surfing'
A 16-year-old Gatineau teenager was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after falling from a moving vehicle while 'car surfing.'
Windsor
-
UWindsor getting 24 new nurse practitioner training positions
The Ontario government is boosting the number of spots available to train new nurse practitioners, including adding 24 new positions at University of Windsor.
-
Three drivers facing impaired charges in Essex County
Essex County OPP have charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend.
-
Below seasonal temperatures on the way for Windsor-Essex
The average high for this time of year is about 6C and the low is -1C — towards the end of the week highs will reach just 3C.
Barrie
-
Tim Hicks wows crowd with acoustic show at the Orillia Opera House
Canadian country music singer Tim Hicks took over the stage at the Orillia Opera House Sunday night on his Campfire Troubadour Tour.
-
Last llama on the loose returns to his home in the Blue Mountains
After nearly 10 days on the loose in the wilds of the Blue Mountains, the last llama on the loose returned home Monday.
-
Staircase fire sends Barrie residents out into the cold
A backstairs fire was extinguished, however, several residents and a business owner were left out in the cold.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Home invasion in Parkers Cove under investigation: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County say they are investigating after a man broke into a woman’s home Friday night.
-
N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: 'I can’t live out of a motel'
A 75-year-old New Brunswick man has lost his home in a fire.
Calgary
-
Five arrests made at Israel/Gaza demonstrations Sunday
Calgary Police made five arrests on Sunday as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds gathered on opposite sides of Mcleod Trail at City Hall.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged with murder in Brandon hammer attack
One man is dead and another has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal hammer attack in Brandon on Nov. 12.
-
Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
Vancouver
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
-
'Stress and anxiety levels are off the charts': Dozens of B.C. farmers devastated by rise in avian flu outbreaks
More than 30 farms in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have tested positive for avian flu, also known as bird flu.
-
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
The globe is speeding to 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming since pre-industrial times, set to blow well past the agreed-upon international climate threshold, a United Nations report calculated.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, but far from cold this week
Temperatures should get a handful of degrees above 0 C today and we'll end up with a high in the 5 to 10 C range on Tuesday.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
-
Child, 3 adults in hospital after Sunday crash near Edmonton International Airport: EPS
Four people, including a child, were hospitalized after a crash near the Edmonton International Airport Sunday night.