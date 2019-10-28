TORONTO -- Mirvish Productions says "Hamilton" proved itself a record-breaking smash before the box office for the musical officially opened, a spokesman says.

People lined up as early as 4 a.m. Monday for a spot in the lottery as the public sale kicked off, said the Toronto theatre company's director of sales and marketing.

John Karastamatis said for each of the three rounds of pre-sales for Mirvish subscribers, casual theatre-goers and American Express customers, demand exceeded the number of tickets that had been set aside for early order.

It’s time to #TakeYourShot - tickets for HAMILTON are now on sale!

For tickets, visit: https://t.co/JoukM2EsYx pic.twitter.com/X0eDsbufD5 — Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) October 28, 2019

This amounted to 10 times more interest in "Hamilton" than Mirvish has seen for any of the marquee hits it has staged over more than a half-century, Karastamatis said.

"It really is quite unprecedented for us," said Karastamatis. "I would even go as far as saying that even the top of the line high-profile concerts that fill stadiums, there's more interest in this than there is in those."

Karastamatis said "Hamilton" fans who haven't got their tickets yet should continue to check for seats, noting that no show is truly sold out until curtain call.

Why use a ticketing system that simply cannot handle the demand. Was pleased to be 28k in line only for the site to crash when it said it was my turn 3.5 hours later! What happened to my seats?#HamiltonToronto pic.twitter.com/wXq5m94K20 — Alex Patton (@xandratait) October 28, 2019

After starting out as the 24,697th person in line and waiting 3 hours, my fiance managed to get us tickets for @HamiltonMusical!



March 2020, here we come.#HamiltonToronto — Pills & Pebbles (@pillsandpebbles) October 28, 2019

However, he warned against buying tickets from online resellers hawking tickets at grossly inflated prices.

"Hamilton" is set to run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from Feb. 11 to May 17, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.