TORONTO -- Police are expected to provide an update into a shooting that took place at a memorial for Toronto rapper Houdini, who was murdered on a downtown sidewalk in broad daylight last month, at a news conference this afternoon.

In the late evening hours of June 9, gunfire erupted behind a bar located on Beverly Hills Drive, just north of Highway 401 near Highway 400, as a vigil to remember Dimarjio Jenkins, known as Houdini, was being held.

About 60 rounds from at least four different calibre guns were fired off after a westbound vehicle came to a stop in a curb lane on Highway 401 and at least one shooter got out.

Supt. Steven Watts previously said that at least five people attending the vigil returned gunfire in the direction of the highway at the time.

There were no victims located at the scene when emergency responders arrived, but two people later walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said their injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Two people were later apprehended by police in connection with the shooting, but investigators said they were among those who returned fire and not those who initiated the gunfight. They have both been charged with discharge of a firearm and failure to comply with recognizance, as well as a number of other firearm-related offences.

The shooting is believed to be related to ongoing gang violence in the city, Watts said.

Watts is expected to update the media on the investigation at 1 p.m.

Houdini killed in downtown daylight shooting

Houdini was shot to death near King Street and Blue Jays Way on May 26 as bullets rang out in broad daylight right in front of innocent bystanders.

A 15-year-old boy, who was with Houdini at the time, was injured in the shooting. Police have said he returned fire and is now subsequently facing firearm-related offences.

A 27-year-old woman, who was an innocent bystander, was also injured in the shooting.

Video of that incident released by investigators a few days later also showed a six-year-old boy and his mother “exactly in the line of gunfire.” They did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police are continuing to search for those who initiated the deadly shooting.