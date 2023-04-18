Toronto police warn of fraud involving Domino's pizza delivery vehicles

A customer swipes a MasterCard debit card through a machine while checking-out at a shop in Seattle on Nov. 2, 2009. (AP / Elaine Thompson) A customer swipes a MasterCard debit card through a machine while checking-out at a shop in Seattle on Nov. 2, 2009. (AP / Elaine Thompson)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton