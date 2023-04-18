Toronto police warn of fraud involving Domino's pizza delivery vehicles

Toronto police are warning residents about a fraud involving Domino’s pizza delivery vehicles.

In a news release issued Tuesday, officers say a dark-coloured vehicle equipped with a Domino’s Pizza sign has been spotted in the parking lots of various large retail stores.

According to police, a female suspect poses as a customer and approaches the victim, asking for help to pay for her pizza with a debit card as the delivery driver is not accepting cash.

The victim is typically convinced to help as they are promised to receive cash in exchange for paying with their debit card, police say.

They make their way over to the delivery driver, a male suspect, where the victim then enters their PIN into a modified debit machine that records the number and debit card information.

After the transaction is successful, the victim is given a similar bank card that looks like their own, police say, and the victim takes the cash before leaving. However, the suspects now have the victim’s debit card and use it to make various purchases or withdrawals.

Police did not provide any more details about what the suspects looked like.

FAKE DOMINO'S SCAMS SEEN ACROSS THE GTA

At the end of March, a Mississauga woman told CP24 she had fell victim to this scam when she was parked in front of a home in the area of Tenth Line and Cactus Gate, and lost $2,400 as a result.

Jassie, who requested only her first name be used due to safety concerns, told CTV News Toronto her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino's pizza on April 2.

Days later, on April 7, Toronto police said another woman was reportedly similarly defrauded by two men driving a purple Honda SUV in North York.

Toronto police reminds Torontonians never to hand over their card or share their PIN with anyone else, and that most “legitimate” delivery services accept cash – “if someone tries to convince you otherwise, this is a red flag that this may be a scam.”

Anyone who may have fallen victim to debit card fraud is asked to contact their bank immediately.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-4200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar