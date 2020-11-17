TORONTO -- The head of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is expected to provide an update on three separate murder investigations this afternoon.

The most recent case to be discussed at the news conference is the fatal shooting of Dante Sebastian Andreatta, a 12-year-old boy who was out shopping with his mother when he was struck by a stray bullet.

The shooting took place on the afternoon of Nov. 17 in the area of Jane Street and Stong Court.

Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting thus far. On Monday, investigators said they were searching for a third suspect.

The other two investigations Insp. Hank Idsinga will discuss took place on Oct. 1 and May 26.

The October incident took place at around 9 a.m. on Patika Avenue. At the time, Hamid Zakarie had just put a baby into the backseat and was standing outside of the vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been announced thus far.

The May shooting took place in front of innocent bystanders on a busy downtown sidewalk at King Street West and Blue Jays Way just after 4 p.m. Dimarjio Jenkins, a 21-year-old rapper known as Houdini, was struck by gunfire, rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

That shooting also left a 15-year-old boy, who was with Houdini, and a 27-year-old woman, who was an innocent bystander, injured. The teenage boy returned fire at the time, police said, and was subsequently charged with firearm-related offences. Investigators have not announced any further arrests in the case.

Idsinga is scheduled to speak at 31 Division at 4 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the news conference live as soon as it begins.