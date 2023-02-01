Toronto police to reveal results of 'Project Cerro' drug seizure investigation today
Toronto police will be revealing the results of a significant drug bust Wednesday morning.
At 9:45 a.m., Deputy Chief Pauline Gray of Specialized Operations along with Supt. Steve Watts of Organized Crime Enforcement and members of the Toronto Police Drug Squad will announce the outcome of Project Cerro, a drug seizure investigation.
The press conference will be held at Toronto Police Headquarters.
Results of the seizure will be on display.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
Saying 'yes' too much? This expert says letting people down should happen more often
Many people have a hard time saying 'no,' a psychologist says, but the reluctance to let others down has widespread mental health impacts.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it's for good
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
'We're all Tyre': Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
The family of Tyre Nichols plans to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop.
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said.
Systemic inequities are putting women's health and lives at risk: Heart and Stroke report
A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is highlighting 'significant inequities' in women's health care that is disproportionately affecting racialized and Indigenous women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those living with low socioeconomic status.
Montreal
-
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold snap coming as smog warning hangs over eastern Quebec
Large areas of southern Quebec are expecting strong gusting winds carrying snow and deep-cold temperatures heading into the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
London
-
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
-
Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse
Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash with propane delivery truck
One person remains in hospital after a crash on Highway 21 in Bruce County on Tuesday. Just before 1 p.m., South Bruce OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Kincardine.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener school cancels Valentine’s Day in the classroom
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but at least one school in Kitchener is canceling the day of love in the classroom.
-
Man hit with impaired charge for drinking in vehicle waiting for oil change: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a man they say was drinking in his vehicle while waiting to get an oil change.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Northern Ontario
-
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets today
The city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.
Two people are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que. Tuesday evening.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew County
Algonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Windsor
-
Head-on crash turns fatal in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a Windsor man has died after a head-on crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
-
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it's for good
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
Barrie
-
Bone-chilling weather en route: Extreme cold alert for Simcoe Muskoka region
A significant cold weather system has moved into the Muskoka region and drifted down to Simcoe Muskoka.
-
GTA pair busted for driving a stolen vehicle after crashing into police cruiser
Two people were hit with multiple charges after crashing into a police car.
-
Barrie police investigating collision on Essa Road and Highway 400 ramp
Barrie police are investigating a motor vehicle collision at Essa Road and the Highway 400 southbound ramp.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Membertou, N.S.
Police in Cape Breton are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Membertou, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vacant home in Moncton significantly damaged by fire; 5th fire in city this week
Another fire has caused significant damage to a home in Moncton, N.B., this week.
Calgary
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome will mark the final time the Connor Bedard-led Regina Pats visit the stampede city this season.
-
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary-area MP is questioning why the federal government spent almost $7 million last year for a quarantine hotel in the city that only 15 people stayed at.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A chilly start to February in Calgary heralds warmth this weekend
Warming substantially in Calgary by the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
-
How Manitobans might be able to spot the green comet that is flying by Earth
Space enthusiasts in the province will get the chance to potentially see a rare green comet over the next couple of days.
-
How not drinking alcohol in February can support the Canadian Cancer Society
The start of a new month brings the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society. Dry Feb starts Wednesday and it challenges Canadians to not drink alcohol during the month of February.
Vancouver
-
Greater Vancouver home sales to flatten while prices inch up, forecast says
Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year's slower pace, while prices inch up slightly.
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigation
Disturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbers
The ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
Edmonton
-
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
-
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
-
Alberta promising campus changes amid university 'woke' free speech standoff
The Alberta government says changes are coming to further protect free speech on campuses as a former professor speaking out on so-called “woke” policies prepares for a showdown with the University of Lethbridge.