TORONTO -- Toronto police are relaxing parking enforcement one again amid a province wide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Toronto Police Service says that its parking enforcement unit will begin exercising a “high level of discretion” when its comes to on-street parking, effective immediately.

They say that their enforcement efforts will be strictly focused on “offences that create safety concerns, disrupt snow removal processes or cause significant disruptions in the flow of traffic on city streets.

The approach, which will be in effect until further notice, mimics the one taken during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring when Toronto police stopped issuing tickets for a number of offences.

Parking enforcement eventually resumed in July as businesses began to reopen.

“This I think will be something that will provide a degree of flexibility for resident during this quitter time both because of the holidays and the lockdown,” Mayor John Tory said during a briefing on Wednesday morning.