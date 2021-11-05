TORONTO -- Toronto police will be providing an update on Friday morning on a string of homicides and shootings that have happened in the past few weeks.

Police Chief James Ramer, along with Acting Deputy Chief Myron Demkiw and Inspector Hank Idsinga will provide the update from Toronto Police Headquarters at 10:30 a.m.

In October, there were eight separate shootings and a total of four people killed in one weekend alone.

The city’s latest homicide happened last Saturday when a 67-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son in her North York home.

And a day before that North York homicide, a man was robbed and fatally shot in Scarborough.

There have been 74 homicides in the city so far this year.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the police update live.