

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police will be providing an update this afternoon on the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Earlier this year, McArthur was charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of six men with ties to the city’s LGBTQ2S community.

Investigators previously confirmed that the remains of at least seven people were found in planters on a property where the 66-year-old kept equipment for his landscaping business.

Some of the remains, police said, belong to 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, 50-year-old Soroush Mahmudi, and 40-year-old Skandaraj Navaratnam.

The other remains found on the property have yet to be identified.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator in the case, will be on hand at today’s news conference, which will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Toronto police headquarters.

McArthur is also scheduled to make a court appearance in Toronto today.