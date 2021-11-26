TORONTO -- Toronto police say charges could be laid against those who will cause trouble at immunization sites in the city that could hinder families from getting their children their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet Friday evening, police said officers will be deployed near clinics and patrol over the coming days.

“Their safety is of utmost importance and interference, or obstruction will not be tolerated. Charges will be laid if warranted,” police tweeted.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 Friday that the directive came from Police Chief James Ramer in response to some concerns he has received from the community.

The city said its five immunization clinics will be running at full capacity this weekend as vaccination for children aged five to 11 ramps up.

Earlier this week, protesters gathered outside a clinic in Windsor as children got their first dose of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.

While Toronto police have not received any incidents at vaccination clinics, Hopkinson said, “This is a pro-active measure to ensure safety and provide reassurance to families.”