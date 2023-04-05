Toronto police to announce results of investigation into armed robberies

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.

5 things to know for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges, 24 Sussex Drive is closed because of a rodent problem, and a defamation case against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is resolved out of court. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Another report on Thames pool

    City council has requested a condition report to help determine the future of the Thames outdoor pool. The report will include a cost estimate to potentially reopen the pool next year.

  • Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

    A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning moved through southern Ontario overnight with more expected throughout the day on Wednesday.

