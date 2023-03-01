Toronto police to announce arrest in ongoing sexual assault investigation

Toronto police will be provide an update into an ongoing sexual assault investigation later this morning.

Durinng the news conference, Det. Vijay Shetty, of the Sex Crimes Unit - Internet Child Exploitation Section, is set to announce an arrest.

It is set to get underway at 11 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters at 40 College St. and will be broadcast live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.