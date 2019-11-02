

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 96-year-old man who has been missing since Friday night.

Ante Pranjic was last seen on Nov. 1 at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue, police said.

He is described as between five-foot-six to five-foot-eight and weighs 150 to 180 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing black pants, a black toque, a light blue or a grey sweater. He was also seen carrying a blue plastic bag.

On Saturday night, police said the search has been raised to a level 3, their highest search priority.

A command post has been set up on the intersection where he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone to check their backyards, properties, and security cameras.