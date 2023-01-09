Toronto Police Services Board reviewing proposed $48-million funding increase

Critics called for Toronto police to be defunded at a meeting of the service's board Monday, where dozens of parties were slated to speak to a proposed $50 million increase to the force's budget.

Writer and community organizer Desmond Cole was the first to speak after police officials laid out the plan for the proposed $48.3-million budget increase, calling for police to instead be defunded and abolished.

He was followed by Dr. Suzanne Shoush, a Black and Indigenous physician, who said the money would be better invested in housing, health care, education and transportation.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw defended the proposal as a necessary boost in part to help address lagging response times and cover wage increases.

The proposal, announced last week by Mayor John Tory, represents a 4.3 per cent increase over the 2022 budget, bringing its total to just over $1.1-billion for 2023.

The budget, slated to go before council next month, will be the first presented by Tory under new "strong mayor" powers granted by the provincial government, which gives him the authority to present the budget and veto council's changes.

