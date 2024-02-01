Toronto police seeking 2 suspects in alleged 'pickpocket' thefts at food courts, restaurants

Multiple alleged pickpocket-style thefts at Toronto food courts and restaurants have triggered a public safety alert from police, who are warning members of the public to keep their valuables close.

Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, police said they received “numerous” reports about wallets being stolen while individuals were at restaurants and food courts in the downtown core.

Police have identified two suspects in connection with the thefts, which allegedly involve a female suspect who wears a “loose shawl” and stands or sits beside the victim’s purse or jacket.

“The female suspect would use the shawl for cover, proceed to steal the victim’s wallet, and then exit the area,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

According to police, the stolen credit and debit cards obtained by the suspects were then used to buy gift cards and electronics.

Surveillance images of the suspects have been released by police to identify them.

The first suspect is described by police as female, with a short stature and heavy build. She was last seen wearing a loose shawl with beige and grey stripes, a beige wool hat, and dark pants. The second suspect is male, with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black hat, and a backpack.

“The Toronto Police Service would like to remind members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and always keep their wallet or purse on their person,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged thefts to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.