Toronto police seek witnesses, video footage following North York crash

Toronto police are asking area residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or who witnessed a recent crash in North York to contact them.

The collision happened on Friday, July 29, at roughly 8:45 p.m., near Trethewey and Brookhaven drives, west of Black Creek Drive.

According to police, the driver of a motor vehicle was travelling eastbound on Trethewey Drive and turning left onto a residential laneway when they collided with a motorcyclist heading westbound on Trethewey.

The motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle stayed remained at the scene

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.