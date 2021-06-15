TORONTO -- Toronto police are seeking witnesses in an aggravated assault in the Entertainment District that left a man in hospital.

On Monday, officers responded to reports of an assault at a bar patio in the area of Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street West shortly before 1 a.m.

Police did not release the name of the bar.

Two men reportedly became involved in a fight.

One man pushed the other man causing him to fall and strike his head, police said.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was unconscious and rushed to hospital.

Police said the victim is still in hospital and being treated for his injuries.

“There were a number of people who witnessed this altercation. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have more information,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

CP24 has reached out to police for more details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).