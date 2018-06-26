

The Canadian Press





Toronto police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who died this month after falling into the path of a subway train.

The woman, believed to be between 25 and 30, was pronounced dead after being hit by a train on June 16 at the east end Pape station.

Police initially said the death was accidental, but two days later, said it was "not an accident" but did not elaborate.

The woman, who was not carrying identification at the time, is described as white, five-foot-four and 145 pounds with shoulder-length light-brown-and-auburn hair.

She was wearing a black tank top, black tights, black high-heeled shoes with laced straps and a tattoo on the upper left side of her back that reads, "I love you Kevorkian Dejanovic & Coculuzzi."

On June 18, a 73-year-old man was allegedly pushed to his death in front of a subway train, prompting calls for platform edge doors.

But a spokesman for the Toronto Transit Commission later said it would cost well over a billion dollars to install platform barriers on the entire subway system.

The TTC has already commissioned a study into platform barriers, with the report expected in 2020.